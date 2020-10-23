The Next 400: What does it mean to #DefendBlackWomen?

“To defend Black Women means to allow them to have their complete autonomy, to exist in a world that is free of state-sanctioned and gender-based violence, for them to be able to receive quality health care, for them to be able to have children and have their children live past the age of one, to have their children grow up and not have to be worried about them being gunned down in the street by law enforcement or anyone else. It is allowing black women to make more than $0.62 to that of a white man than actually paying them for their worth and all of their time, it is allowing black women to live in an environment that is free of toxins,” said Garrett-Ferguson.