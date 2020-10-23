Ohio man accuses group of plotting to perform citizen’s arrest on Gov. Mike DeWine for tyranny, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio man is accusing a group of plotting to perform a citizen’s arrest Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for tyranny, the Piqua Police Department said.
The man said he submitted affidavits to the state of Ohio filing charges of tyranny against Gov. DeWine recently, but the state did not accept those charges.
Police said when they arrived to the police station, they met with a man who advised them that he received a phone call from a person wanting to do a citizens arrest on the Governor. The man told police the person was organizing a group of people who intended to go to the Governor’s residence and arrest him for tryanny. The man told the person that he did not want to be involved in anyway.
Police said the man was unable to provide further information on the person who called, or the plan to arrest the Governor.
