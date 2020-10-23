Painesville City Schools transition to virtual learning until Lake County’s COVID-19 threat level drops

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville City Local Schools announced Thursday afternoon that the district is transitioning to virtual learning until Lake County’s COVID-19 threat level drops to an Orange Alert Level 2 or Yellow Alert Level 1.
Painesville City School district will reopen for in-person learning the day after Lake County’s COVID-19 threat level lowers, according to a Painesville City Local Schools Facebook post.
The COVID-19 threat level map is updated each Thursday.
Students who already learn remotely will not have to adapt, and in-person students will use Google Classroom to access their studies once remote, the post said.
The district said all lessons will be taught live.
The post said Painesville students can pick up a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch meal kits from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each Friday behind Harvey High School, starting Friday, Oct. 30.
Register for the breakfast and lunch program here.
