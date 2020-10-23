Record-high 2,518 new coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 5,184 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 192,948 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a briefing updating the state’s newest COVID-19 data, but did discuss how federal CARES Act funding will be distributed throughout the state.
An additional 11,079 cases and 310 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 17,866 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 3,682 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.