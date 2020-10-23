Record number of poll worker volunteers in Ohio, but Cuyahoga County still below staffing goal

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Although a record number of volunteers signed up to be Ohio poll workers, Cuyahoga County still needs an additional 294 volunteers before Nov. 3 to meet the county’s poll worker staffing goal.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Thursday that 53,981 Ohioans have volunteered to work the polls for the 2020 general election.
The goal is 55,165 poll workers, according to a release.
The split is nearly even between Democrat and Republican volunteers.
“Ohioans are voting in record numbers, and we expect that to continue through election day,” LaRose said.
“Because of patriotic Ohioans who are stepping up in ways never seen before in support of our democracy, our state will be ready to staff the polls on November 3rd,” he continued.
Cuyahoga County hopes to have 5,850 poll workers on election day. Currently there are 5,556 volunteers.
The county has surpassed the minimal number of poll workers required to staff the polls, which is 3,900.
Learn more about poll worker staffing in your county by clicking here.
