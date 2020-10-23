19th Prescription Drug take-back day by the DEA this Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This Saturday is the 19th Prescription Drug take-back day by the DEA.
Prescription drugs are something used to keep some of us alive every day, but if they end up in the wrong hands, they could do the opposite of what they were meant for.
“We’ve been through a lot in Cleveland with opioid addiction and abuse we’ve had a lot of overdose deaths,” said DEA Cleveland rep. James Goodwin.
The pattern is alarming, and participating in this national event, could save a life.
Saturday, you can empty out your medicine cabinets and turn in unneeded medications so they can properly throw away.
Just last year, more than 8 hundred thousand pounds of medication were collected.
“Anytime a child actually gets a hold of medication that’s not intended for them and wasn’t prescribed by a doctor it has potential for abuse and it can be deadly,” said Goodwin.
Once you’ve collected your unwanted medications, you can go online to the DEA website put in your zip code, and find the closest drop off location to you.
Once there you can anonymously drop of drugs that you fear will end up in the wrong hands.
National drug take-back day is just for the day, but if you don’t have time this weekend don’t worry.
There are more locations around the city where you can drop off medications at any time.
