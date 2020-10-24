Cleveland Police: woman kidnapped with gun in her own car before suspect forced her to drive to bank to withdraw money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are urging the community to help identify the aggravated robbers who kidnapped and assaulted a female on Oct. 12 by getting in her car, putting a gun to her head, and forcing her to drive to a bank to take out a large sum of money.
Police said a female was sitting in her 2018 orange Honda fit on the 3400 block of Hancock Avenue when two male suspects got out of a 2011 lavender Mazda CX7 with Ohio plate HTT 9445 around 9:30 p.m.
One suspect came up to her driver’s side window with a gun and told her not to “freak out” and that they just wanted her money, according to police.
The suspect with the gun got into her car from the front passenger side door and asked if she had her bank card, the report said.
Police said the suspect ordered the victim to follow the Mazda.
The victim then told the suspect that the gun looked like plastic, according to the report.
Police said the suspect responded with “you want to find out?” while sticking her head with the gun.
The victim continued to follow the Mazda to the Citizens Bank drive-thru on 4300 Clark Avenue and took out $900, according to police.
According to police, the suspects then took her phone and her purse.
Police said that Mazda suspect vehicle the victim was ordered to follow was taken in an aggravated robbery in the 3400 block of East 139th Street back on Oct. 9.
The suspects in that robbery smashed out the drier’s window while the victim was asleep in the car, hit the victim in the head with an object, and pulled her out of the ar and onto the ground, according to police.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee said the photo of the suspects below shows the pattern of the cloth facemasks they wore just to the right of the blurred out image of the victim’s face:
Call Detective Norman at (216) 623-5073 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 if you know the suspects or have any information on these crimes.
