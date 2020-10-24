Drive-thru flu shots given at MetroHealth in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Saturday morning, dozens drove to MetroHealth in Cleveland Heights to get flu shots right from their cars.
Community Flu Clinics hosted the event. No appointment was necessary, and they offered flu shots for ages 6 months and older.
Masks were required, and most patients didn’t even leave their cars.
Earlier this week, 19 News reported on the upcoming flu season.
Experts say with COVID-19 cases growing, the concern is that we could see what’s being called a “twindemic”
The best way to slow this down is to get a flu shot.
According to the CDC, only 48% of adults here in the US actually get a flu shot.
The next drive-thru clinic is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
