Non-English speaking man suffering from Alzheimer’s found after going missing in Old Brooklyn, family says

UPDATE: Diaz has been found, the family told 19 News.
OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members of Francisco Augusto Diaz Cacerez, 61, are asking the public for help locating him.
Diaz, who is Dominican, was in Old Brooklyn visiting his daughter when he went missing, the family told 19 News.
Diaz does not speak English, the family said.
The family said Diaz is in early stages of Alzheimer’s and struggles to remember where he is.
His nickname is Kiko, the family said.
Security footage shows Diaz outside of a family home at 10:46 a.m. on Friday in Old Brooklyn. The was the last time he was seen, the family said.
A still from the footage shows Diaz wearing a white shirt and gray pants.
The family said he stands 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds.
Diaz does not have hair, and his eyes are brown, the family said.
Contact Cleveland Police Department at (216) 623-5000 if you spot Diaz.
You can also let the family know by calling (216) 469-6012, (216) 538-6846 or (216) 466-3871.
