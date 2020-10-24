Non-English speaking man suffering from Alzheimer’s found after going missing in Old Brooklyn, family says

Francisco Augusto Diaz Cacerez went missing around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, his family said. (Source: Diaz family)
By Avery Williams | October 24, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 12:41 PM

UPDATE: Diaz has been found, the family told 19 News.

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members of Francisco Augusto Diaz Cacerez, 61, are asking the public for help locating him.

Diaz, who is Dominican, was in Old Brooklyn visiting his daughter when he went missing, the family told 19 News.

Diaz does not speak English, the family said.

The family said Diaz is in early stages of Alzheimer’s and struggles to remember where he is.

His nickname is Kiko, the family said.

The Diaz family released this flyer to the public.
The Diaz family released this flyer to the public.

Security footage shows Diaz outside of a family home at 10:46 a.m. on Friday in Old Brooklyn. The was the last time he was seen, the family said.

The family said Diaz was last seen on security footage taken outside a family home. The footage shows Diaz wearing a white shirt and gray pants.
The family said Diaz was last seen on security footage taken outside a family home. The footage shows Diaz wearing a white shirt and gray pants.

A still from the footage shows Diaz wearing a white shirt and gray pants.

The family said he stands 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Diaz does not have hair, and his eyes are brown, the family said.

Diaz's family said he is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds.
Diaz's family said he is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Contact Cleveland Police Department at (216) 623-5000 if you spot Diaz.

You can also let the family know by calling (216) 469-6012, (216) 538-6846 or (216) 466-3871.

