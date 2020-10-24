North Lawrence man arrested after holding his wife hostage at gunpoint inside barricaded room of home

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed hours-long SWAT standoff in North Lawrence ended with the man behind bars after he took his wife hostage at gunpoint inside a barricaded room of the home on Friday morning.
Deputies were sent to the 2700 block of Ben Fulton Avenue NW at 8:49 a.m. after getting a report of a hostage situation from a domestic violence incident, the sheriff’s office said.
When deputies arrived, they learned 40-year-old Ryan Harrold broke into the home and was holding his 35-year-old wife hostage at gunpoint inside a barricaded room of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
After several hours after the standoff began, Sheriff George Maier was able to “peacefully” negotiate with Harrold and bring the hostage to safety, according to the report.
Harrold finally surrendered himself after “a lengthy negotiation by the Canton Metro SWAT team,” the sheriff’s office said.
The Sheriff’s Office reported Harrold was arrested and booked into the Stark County Jail on the following charges:
- Aggravated burglary
- Kidnapping
- Felonious assault
- Domestic violence
- Having weapons under disability
“The ongoing participation with the Canton Metro SWAT cooperative continues to be a valuable resource in Stark County,” stated Sheriff Maier. “This partnership directly contributed to the peaceful resolution of this incident.”
