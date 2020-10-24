5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., right, celebrates with running back Kareem Hunt after Beckham's touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Chris Dellecese | October 24, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 6:17 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns and Bengals collide for the second time this season, and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs, Reggie Langhorne and Bob Golic live Sunday at 11 a.m.

The guys will discuss:

* Baker Mayfield’s comment that the Browns' 4-2 record feels like 0-6

* Whether Mayfield is a franchise QB

* The absence of Cincinnati RB Joe Mixon

* How the Browns' leaky defense will handle Joe Burrow and a talented trio of receivers

* The signing of WR Antonio Brown by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

