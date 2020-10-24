Record-high 2,858 new coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 5,206 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 195,806 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a briefing on Saturday.
An additional 11,278 cases and 310 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 18,006 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 3,705 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
