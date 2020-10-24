Sidney Fenn Elementary School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Medina City Schools staff member working at Sidney Fenn Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter emailed to families on Friday.
The district said contact tracing concluded no individuals came in contact with the COVID-19 positive staff member.
Cleaning and disinfecting procedures will still take place, according to the letter.
The letter said the district is working closely with Medina County Health Department.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was last updated on Friday, Oct. 23, two students and two staff members at Medina City Schools are actively positive for COVID-19.
