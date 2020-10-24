Voters practiced patience during long lines outside of the Board of Elections building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Voters practiced patience Saturday morning at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Never ending lines startled onlookers, but everyone had their own reason for showing up in big numbers.
Kimberly Stewart says she’s not intimidated by the wait or the cold temperatures.
“I don’t care because the one reason I’m standing here right now to vote is because my daughter has a preexisting condition," she said.
This is a special election for Michael Pinkerman.
He is voting for the first time in his life.
“It’s exciting more than anything that I’m able to start contributing to this big thing that goes on all the time," he said.
Going back to Stewart.
She says there’s no excuse.
No one should let a long line stop them from voting.
“It didn’t matter if I had to stand out for 10 hours I’d be standing right here waiting to put my vote in," said Stewart.
