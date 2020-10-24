27-year-old man dies after being stabbed in Barberton, suspect apprehended and charged with murder, police say

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man has died after being stabbed in the chest by the victim’s brother, Barberton Police say, A suspect was apprehended and charged with murder.
Police have ID’d the victim as Rodney Goodson.
Officers went to a residence and found Goodson stabbed in the chest, and he was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel. During the initial investigation, officers discovered the victim was in an argument with his brother, Ronelle Pride. Pride fled the scene prior to the officers' arrival.
When officers searched the area, a report came in of a stolen utility vehicle from a nearby street, police say. Officers alerted local police agencies to be on the lookout for the vehicle and that it may be driven by Pride. The vehicle was spotted on I-77 North and officers from Copley Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Fairlawn Police Department, and Bath Township Police Department pursued the vehicle.
Police said the vehicle attempted to elude the officers, but it was unsuccessful. The driver stopped in the 500 block of South Cleveland Massillon Road and then fled on foot. He was apprehended by pursuing officers.
Pride was turned over to Barberton Police officers and booked into the Barberton City Jail on a charge of murder. The Barberton Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.