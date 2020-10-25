Battle of Ohio, Round 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are looking to win their fourth game in five tries against the Bengals on Sunday. They beat them 35-30 in Week 2, split the series last year and won both match ups in 2018. It is a 1 p.m. ET kick off at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals are 1-4-1, the Browns enter at 4-2, seeing their four game winning streak snapped last week against Pittsburgh.
Baker Mayfield is searching for not only a bounce-back game but also a break out game. He threw two interceptions in the loss to Pittsburgh and has not had a big game yet in 2020, passing for under 200 yards in four of his six games.
Joe Burrow continues to impress as a rookie, but also continues to be harassed by defenses. He is on pace to be sacked more than 60 times. Expect Myles Garrett and company to disrupt the pocket again today.
Both teams will be without their top running backs. Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon was ruled out for Week 7 with a foot injury. The Browns have been without Nick Chubb for weeks because of a knee injury. Giovanni Bernard is expected to be the top runner for the Bengals this week, the Browns will be content to continue handing the ball to Kareem Hunt.
