Battle of Ohio, Round 2

Browns looking to sweep Bengals

Battle of Ohio, Round 2
In this file photo from Sept. 13, 2020, players walk out to the field before at Paul Brown stadium that is devoid of fans to start warming up before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers, in Cincinnati. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a warning against Ohioans gathering for big events like weddings and funerals, while defending a decision to boost the number of fans allowed to attend NFL games in the state. The governor also said Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 that even as cases rise in the state, the economy won't be shut down again. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Source: Aaron Doster)
By Mark Schwab | October 25, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT - Updated October 25 at 11:42 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are looking to win their fourth game in five tries against the Bengals on Sunday. They beat them 35-30 in Week 2, split the series last year and won both match ups in 2018. It is a 1 p.m. ET kick off at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals are 1-4-1, the Browns enter at 4-2, seeing their four game winning streak snapped last week against Pittsburgh.

Baker Mayfield is searching for not only a bounce-back game but also a break out game. He threw two interceptions in the loss to Pittsburgh and has not had a big game yet in 2020, passing for under 200 yards in four of his six games.

Joe Burrow continues to impress as a rookie, but also continues to be harassed by defenses. He is on pace to be sacked more than 60 times. Expect Myles Garrett and company to disrupt the pocket again today.

Both teams will be without their top running backs. Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon was ruled out for Week 7 with a foot injury. The Browns have been without Nick Chubb for weeks because of a knee injury. Giovanni Bernard is expected to be the top runner for the Bengals this week, the Browns will be content to continue handing the ball to Kareem Hunt.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.