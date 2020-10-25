Cleveland Police search for suspects who kidnapped woman, forced her to withdraw money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police need the public’s help to identify suspects who are involved in an aggravated robbery, assault and kidnapping.
Police said on Oct. 12, around 9:30 that night, a woman was sitting in her 2018 orange Honda fit on the 3400 block of Hancock. Two male suspects exited out of a 2011 Lavender Mazda CX7 with an Ohio license plate of HTT9445. One suspect approached her driver’s die window with a gun and told her not to freak out and they just wanted her money.
The suspect with the gun got into her vehicle on the front passenger side and asked if she had her bank card, police said. The suspect ordered the victim to follow the Mazda. The victim told the suspect the gun looked like plastic. The suspect said, “you want to find out” and struck her in the head with the gun. The victim continued to follow the Mazda to the Citizens Bank drive-thru located at 4300 Clark Avenue and took out $900.
Police said the suspects then took her phone and purse.
The 2011 Lavender Mazda suspect vehicle that the victim was ordered to follow was previously taken in an aggravated robbery on Oct. 9 on the 3400 block of East 139th Street, police said. The suspects in this robbery smashed out the driver’s window while the victim was asleep in her car.
They then began hitting the victim in the head with an object before pulling her out of the vehicle onto the ground, police said. The suspects were men and wore cloth facemasks with a pattern design on it.
If anyone has any information on this crime, please contact Detective Norman at 216-623-5073 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
