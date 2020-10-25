2 Hilltop Elementary School students test positive for COVID-19

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood City Schools emailed a letter to families Saturday announcing two Hilltop Elementary School students tested positive for COVID-19.
The letter said the district became aware of the positive cases late Friday night.
The district said contact tracing completed by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health concluded no individuals came within 6 feet with the COVID-19 positive students for over 15 minutes in a cumulative 24-hour period.
The two COVID-19 positive students will quarantine until recovered, the letter said.
According to the district’s COVID-19 disclosure information, which was last updated on Saturday, Oct. 24, there are five active COVID-19 cases in the district.
