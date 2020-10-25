2 hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure at a Geauga County church, fire officials say

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -An adult and child were taken to the hospital for treatment Sunday after getting sick from carbon monoxide exposure at a church, Middlefield Fire Department confirmed to 19 News.
The conditions of the adult and child are not known, fire officials said. Several people were treated by EMS.
Firefighters ventilated the building. Fire officials said an HVAC company has been called in to identify the cause.
Multiple fire departments assisted Middlefield, including Burton, Hambden, Montville, and Windsor.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.