Cleveland Heights police say he was exercising his second amendment right

Man walking around Cleveland Heights with long-gun quoted as saying ‘He’s going to kill Black people’
caption (Source: spooky.dollzz via Instagram)
By Avery Williams | October 25, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 2:37 PM

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights police are aware of a circulating social media post that alleges a man with a gun was talking around town threatening to kill Black people.

Cleveland Heights police acknowledged there was an incident and told 19 News that it occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the man was exercising his second amendment right to openly carry a weapon.

Police said no one called the department to report a threat, and no laws were broken.

However, hundreds of social media users are sharing the post with their concerns.

I’m sorry my neighbor didn’t show me his face. but please all of my friends IN THE CLEVELAND HEIGHTS AREA !!!! this man and his son is walking around with a gun and the man says “he’s going to kill black people” with that gun. because he hates us and his son is there to point us out while the father aims and shoots. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE BE SAFE OR STAY INSIDE THE HOUSE PLEASE !!! watch out for this kid and a man with a long brown beard !!!!! PLEASE SHARE FOR AWARENESS!!!
Instagram user @spooky.dollzz

This photo was attached to the post. 19 News covered the face of the child pictured.

This photo was posted to social media. The post alleged the man said, "He's going to kill Black people." (Source: spooky.dollzz via Instagram)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

