Man walking around Cleveland Heights with long-gun quoted as saying ‘He’s going to kill Black people’

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights police are aware of a circulating social media post that alleges a man with a gun was talking around town threatening to kill Black people.
Cleveland Heights police acknowledged there was an incident and told 19 News that it occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said the man was exercising his second amendment right to openly carry a weapon.
Police said no one called the department to report a threat, and no laws were broken.
However, hundreds of social media users are sharing the post with their concerns.
This photo was attached to the post. 19 News covered the face of the child pictured.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.