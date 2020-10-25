Man walking around Cleveland Heights with long-gun quoted as saying ‘He’s going to kill Black people’

I’m sorry my neighbor didn’t show me his face. but please all of my friends IN THE CLEVELAND HEIGHTS AREA !!!! this man and his son is walking around with a gun and the man says “he’s going to kill black people” with that gun. because he hates us and his son is there to point us out while the father aims and shoots. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE BE SAFE OR STAY INSIDE THE HOUSE PLEASE !!! watch out for this kid and a man with a long brown beard !!!!! PLEASE SHARE FOR AWARENESS!!!

Instagram user @spooky.dollzz