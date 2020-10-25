NAACP Cleveland launches #WhyIVote photo series on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Documenting history through the lens of the 2020 voter, one click at a time.
Earlier this month, NAACP Cleveland launched a photo series: #WhyIVote that examines the intimate act of voting.
NAACP Cleveland President Danielle Sydnor says she was inspired by history and a need to capture what’s happening right now in our country.
“I have this idea of how we could replicate things that we’ve seen from 50 years ago because 50 years ago we had Bloody Sunday, we had the March on Washington, we had all these different things and many of us weren’t there to see it but the videos and images really told a story. How could we do something similar?” she said.
Four local Cleveland-based photographers shot the subjects from their own studios, using a diverse group of subjects from all backgrounds.
Every day through election day, a different voter is featured on social media with the hashtag #WhyIVote and a short explanation.
Sydnor says they’ve received a tremendous response from the community.
“The number of individuals that say, I wait for this to come out everyday," she said smiling. “Most of us are told, you don’t talk about politics, it’s an uncomfortable thing and so I think in 2020 what we’ve seen is more people telling people their why for voting because it feels to be under attack," she said.
The goal is to inspire with a call to action.
“Folks are looking for things to connect to in this moment. There are so many tragedies that have happened in 2020 but these are also the types of things that people can hold onto and say there’s still hope, you know there’s still something we can believe in that we can unify behind," Sydnor.
