No additional deaths, 2,309 new coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 5,206 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 198,115 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a briefing on Sunday.
An additional 11,412 cases and 310 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 18,095 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 3,714 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.