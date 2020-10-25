OBJ injury “feared major,” per report

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield’s first pass of the game was his most devestating for the Browns. Not only was it intercepted, but Odell Beckham, Jr. was injured on the play trying to tackle Cincinnati cornerback Darius Phillips.
Beckham’s left knee seemed to stick awkwardly in the turf near the end of the play and he did not get back up. Initially listed as questionable to return, the Browns later said he was out for the contest.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport cited a source saying that it is feared to be a major knee injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter seemed to have a little bit of optimism in his report, suggesting the team could “dodge a bullet.”
Beckham entered play leading the team in receiving yards (319) and tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions (3)
