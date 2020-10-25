Painesville City Local Schools will return to in-person learning starting Tuesday

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Painesville City Local Schools announced Saturday they will return to in-person learning starting this Tuesday, Oct. 27, the district announced on Facebook.
During Friday night’s board meeting the board authorized the superintendent to revise the district’s COVID school operations plan and to permit schools to remain open under a “Red” county risk designation if conditions are safe to do so. Under the advisement of the Lake County General Health District, it is safe for schools to be open at this time.
On Monday, the required activities/assignments will be posted to Google Classrooms for students to complete.
Nothing changes for students who were already online learners, the district said. Those students will remain online.
The district apologized for the disruption and appreciate your patience through this process. They will continue to carefully monitor conditions to ensure that the safety of the students, staff, and families are not compromised.
