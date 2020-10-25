Troubleshooters: Cleveland woman said she’s had power outages at her home since 2018

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Janell Forney told 19 News excessive, back-to-back power outages at her home on W 39th St. & Archwood Ave. started when she first moved here in August of 2018.
“Although our homes are not 500,000 dollar homes, we don’t deserve sub par treatment," she said.
Forney said the outages have a major impact on her life, and she wants the city to step up.
19 News reached out to Forney’s provider, Cleveland Public Power, and Ward 14 councilwoman Jasmin Santana for answers, but they weren’t available to talk today.
Meantime Forney said she’s only heard from her councilwoman once, but her response she insists wasn’t helpful.
“She said the reason why the lights went out October the 10th is because of a down tree but she never addressed the other 9-8 times that the light went out,” Forney added.
Her hope now is that this problem will be fixed permanently.
“It is excessive. We don’t deserve sub-par treatment. We need answers and action," she said.
