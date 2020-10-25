3 wanted for robbing 72-year-old man at gunpoint of his car and his and his wife’s credit cards, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three suspects are wanted for aggravated robbery after they robbed a 72-year-old man at gunpoint and took his vehicle, and as well as his and his wife’s credit cards, Cleveland Police say.
Police said the man is from Tennessee and he was in Cleveland because his wife is at the Cleveland Clinic for medical treatments.
The license plate is a Tennessee one: 947-GZD: white Mazda CX-9.
Police said the robbery took place at East 116th Street and Shaker at the Sunoco Gas Station.
