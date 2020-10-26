2 additional RTA employees test positive for coronavirus; bringing the total to 42

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two more Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of employees who have had the virus to 42.
The first employee works in the Fleet Management Department.
That employee had been off for personal reasons since Oct. 9 and didn’t test positive until Oct. 22.
The second employee works at the RTA rail facility on Grand Avenue.
This employee last worked on Oct. 23 and began feeling symptoms later that afternoon.
RTA officials said all work areas, equipment and other areas of potential exposure were cleaned and disinfected.
Also, other co-workers who may have come into contact with the infected employee were notified.
RTA officials added 37 employees previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have fully recovered and have returned to work.
