Akron murder suspect turns himself in to police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man turned himself in to police Sunday for a murder committed earlier this month.
Akron police said Terrian Wray shot and killed Dee Arius Reese, 20, on Oct. 22.
Reese was shot in the the 1200 block of McMillan circle in the Joy Park Homes.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim, a 24-year-old woman, was shot in the foot.
Police said she was treated and released from Summa Health Akron City Hospital.
After Wray surrendered to police, he was charged with murder and felonious assault.
Wray is now locked up in the Summit County Jail.
