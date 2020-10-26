Akron School Board meets to decide how to move forward after first 9 weeks online

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The doors haven’t opened at schools like Firestone Community Learning Center since the district has gone all-remote for the first nine weeks of the school year.
And on Monday night, the board will discuss the next step.
“Whether, how and when, we’re going to bring our students back to the classroom," said Patrick Bravo, Akron School Board President.
Summit County has moved into the red level on the state’s coronavirus alert scale and that will play a large part in the decision.
“The numbers are very concerning and we do pay attention to those numbers very closely,” says Bravo. “The global pandemic has forced us to have competing interests of public health and education.”
Those competing interests mean deciding what’s best for the education of the student as well as their health and the health of teachers, administrators, custodians, bus drivers, and cafeteria workers.
“Normally, our highest priority, our first priority, is the education of our kids," said Bravo. "But what this global pandemic has done has really forced this board to also have a competing interest in the public health component, the safety of our well-being of our students, our facility and our staff.”
Akron public school families have completed a survey showing 60% favor a blended option with students back in class two to three days a week with 40% asking for the continuation of remote-only learning.
The superintendent also expected to give his recommendation on whether to go forward with winter sports.
