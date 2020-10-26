Akron School Board votes 7-0 to continue remote learning, but struggling students will return for in-person

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -Late Monday night, Akron School Board voted unanimously, 7-0, to keep remote learning within the district. But it came with a caveat.
The board calls the new model a “remote-plus” option. Children will continue remote learning for five days a week, but students who are struggling or considered “at-risk learners”, will be allowed to attend in-person, beginning in the second quarter in late November.
This decision came after weeks of deliberation from the board and an outcry from parents who wanted to send their kids back to school.
Despite Covid numbers surging in Summit County, the board took every consideration into planning for in-person learning. But instead, settled on keeping students at home.
One board member said, “I think that it’s really important for our families and our faculty to be able to know what those benchmarks are that you’re looking for to trigger coming back to a blended or to the five-day site based.”
School Board President Patrick Bravo also gave a bleak outlook on the spring semester, based on Monday’s decision. “There’s a good chance that we’ll end up remote in January, in my opinion. And that concerns me a little bit because that puts us in a bad position for the fourth quarter,” says Bravo.
And what about winter sports? Basketball, wrestling, swimming. That was also a topic of discussion on Monday night, but it came without a resolution, due mostly to testing.
It was suggested that a special board meeting would have to take next month’s place to work out those details.
