Arnold Schwarzenegger explores more of Cleveland after heart surgery at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Arnold Schwarzenegger was at the Cleveland History Center Sunday as the Terminator and former California governor continues to explore the city following heart surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.
Schwarzenegger was first seen Friday looking at different statues around town following an aortic valve surgery.
He thanked the team at the Cleveland Clinic for their work and said he felt “amazing.”
Sunday, the Cleveland History Center shared pictures of Schwarzenegger in front of cars and on the carousel in the museum.
Schwarzenegger is just the latest famous patient to receive treatment at the Cleveland Clinic.
Back in 2016, Oprah Winfrey went to Cleveland Clinic doctors for a checkup.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.