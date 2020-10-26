Carroll County man convicted of killing 14-year-old boy

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 31-year-old Carrollton man charged with the death of a teenager pleaded guilty Monday.
The trial for Matthew Little was scheduled to begin Monday; however, Little ended up pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse before the trial could begin.
The body of Jonathan Minard, 14, was found buried in a shallow grave on a Washington Township farm on April 19, 2019.
MInard was last seen on April 13, 2019 about seven miles away from the farm where his body was located.
Little was arrested at the farm where Minard’s body was found.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Minard died of acute fentanyl intoxication.
Carroll County Common Pleas Judge Michael Repella II will sentence Little
