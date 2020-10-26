Castle Noel begins bid to save Christmastime memories

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Castle Noel Museum officially kicked off “Operation Save Rudolph and Santa.”
Castle Noel has hundreds of displays that hold treasures from some of our favorite childhood Christmas movies
“Treasures like these, like the Will Ferrell ‘Elf' costume, the baby Susie, this Buddy the Elf costume from 'Elf’s Magical Christmas,’ as well as our very own Mr. Jingling costume,” said owner Mark Klaus.
Right now, the Castle Noel staff is working hard to make Santa and Rudolph apart of their growing family.
The items from the “Rank and Bass” special are being auctioned off on Nov. 13.
“I don’t want that to end up away in some private collection. I want it so everyone can enjoy it” said Klaus.
As of Monday afternoon, Castle Noel raised more than $13,000 for the auction.
“If you cant help us, at least share it with as many people as you can because if we could just get a bunch of people to do a tiny little bit, it would be awesome,” said Klaus.
