Caught on camera: Man fights off armed robber in downtown parking lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is lucky to be alive after fighting off a gunman in a downtown parking lot.
The incident was caught on surveillance cameras right next to Club Paradis on Frankfort Avenue.
The footage shows how it all happened in less than 30 seconds. In the video posted by the Cleveland Remembrance Facebook page, a man is seen walking in the parking lot when another man in a black hoodie jumps out of a car and shows a gun.
The victim stops as the gunman seems to point at the man’s jewelry. The victim slowly starts to take off the jewelry but then punches the gunman several times as he runs off.
At one point in the video, the gunman’s face is seen, but he appears to be wearing a full costume face mask. He points the gun in the direction of the victim, but the gun doesn’t seem to fire, and he gets back in the car.
It’s unclear if the gunman got away with anything or who was in the driver’s seat of the car.
As the video circulated on social media Monday morning, many people questioned why other people seen in the parking lot didn’t do anything during the incident.
One woman commented on the video, saying she was in the parking lot but didn’t hear any gunshots or commotion.
People have also questioned if security or police were in the area, as red and blue flashing lights can be seen in the corner at one point in the surveillance video.
19 News reached out o Cleveland Police to see if they’re investigating the incident but have not heard back.
19 News also tracked down the victim in the video, but he did not wish to be interviewed
