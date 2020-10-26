Cleveland Browns fans are heartbroken after hearing of Odell Beckham Jr.’s season-ending injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Victory Monday” is bittersweet for Browns fans; Cleveland beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday for the second time this season, but Odell Beckham Jr. is likely done for the season after suffering a first-half knee injury.
The team announced that Beckham tore his ACL during Sunday’s game. He is expected to miss the rest of the 2020 season.
Browns fans took to social media on Monday morning to wish Beckham a speedy recovery and to express their devastation.
The 5-2 Cleveland Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
