Cleveland woman accused of running over ex-boyfriend, killing him

By Julia Tullos | October 26, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT - Updated October 26 at 2:44 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman who allegedly killed her ex-boyfriend by running him over with her car.

According to Cleveland police, the woman was looking for the 30-year-old man and found him in the 4200 block of E. 146th Street around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 23.

The victim, Terron Smith, was found in the street with injuries to his head and body, police said.

Smith was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

Police said the couple have a child together, but were no longer dating.

No charges have been filed at this time.

