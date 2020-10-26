Cleveland woman accused of running over ex-boyfriend, killing him

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman who allegedly killed her ex-boyfriend by running him over with her car.
According to Cleveland police, the woman was looking for the 30-year-old man and found him in the 4200 block of E. 146th Street around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 23.
The victim, Terron Smith, was found in the street with injuries to his head and body, police said.
Smith was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.
Police said the couple have a child together, but were no longer dating.
No charges have been filed at this time.
