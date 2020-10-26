Cleveland’s Lake View Cemetery to be listed in National Underground Railroad Network

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Lake View Cemetery will be listed on the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program, according to U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.
“Lake View Cemetery is well-known as the resting place of notable Americans like President James A. Garfield, John D. Rockefeller, and Carl and Louis Stokes," the U.S. senator from Ohio said. “It’s important that we also recognize the great Ohioans interred there who fought for the freedom of their fellow Americans by operating the Underground Railroad."
Brown helped to introduce the African-American Burial Grounds Network Act, which creates and maintains a data base of historic African-American burial grounds around the United States.
“By recognizing their contributions, we can preserve the legacy and struggle of those who bravely risked their lives for freedom," Sen. Brown added.
The cemetery, located on Euclid Avenue near the Little Italy neighborhood, now joins over 650 sites and programs in the National Underground Railroad Network.
