What happens if Ohio counties reach ‘Purple Alert Level 4’ for COVID-19 threat?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Amy Ray, a Cleveland-area medical expert with MetroHealth Medical System, spoke with 19 News about what happens if an Ohio county reaches the highest level on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 threat level system.
Gov. Mike DeWine releases an updated threat level map each Thursday.
The most recent map, released on Oct. 22, shows three counties, including Cuyahoga County, are on the “watch list” for approaching “Purple Alert Level 4.”
Counties are classified under four levels, which are determined by seven data indicators that identify the threat level for each region.
While it is not an order, Gov. DeWine previously said that residents in a county signaling a severe exposure and spread of COVID-19 at “Level 4” should only leave home for supplies and services, unless travel is necessary.
As of Monday morning, the Ohio Department of Health reported 198,115 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.
