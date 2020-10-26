Eagle rescued in Erie County after being hit by car

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A bald eagle is being treated for his injuries after he was apparently struck by a car at the intersection of SR-113 and Berlin Road in Berlin Township, according to the Erie County Sheriff.
The sheriff thanked State Wildlife Officer Michelle Butler and Berlin Heights Police Department Chief Charity Schafer for the assistance they provided Sgt. Dan McGlothlin with helping their new feathered friend on Friday.
Wildlife Officer Butler took the eagle to Back To The Wild where staff is caring for his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.