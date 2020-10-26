Eric Nolan of the world famous O’Jays makes adjustments during this era of Covid 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -No tour dates or appearances of any kind is the new normal for 62-year-old Eric Nolan Grant of the world-famous soul singing group the O’Jay’s.
“We had to put everything on pause. Covid 19 has devastated the music game. Everyone I have spoken to in the business is suffering. It’s real, and a lot of people don’t take it seriously until it affects them personally”, said Eric Nolan Grant.
The Cleveland native has been a member of the O’Jay’s for 25 years. Inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2005, the O’Jay’s are a pillar of greatness in the history of soul music.
Nolan is very concerned about Covid 19 and how it affects seniors.
The two founding members of the O’Jay’s, Eddie Levert 78 and Walter William 77, are right within the target area that Covid 19 hits the most.
“I’m real concerned about Eddie and Walter. Their underlying conditions of high blood pressure and multiple sclerosis and that’s huge”, stated Grant'.
The virus has affected the financial structure of Grant’s portfolio. Although the music veteran has his own record label with “Boy Wonder Records,” he is also a solo artist.
Add on his years of experience in the music business, he wants young aspiring entertainers to gain a very valuable lesson from what has happened during this pandemic.
“With all this talent on this planet, people have to be alert that COVID can mess up your money if your not knowledgeable and make smart investments,” claimed Grant.
While the steady spike in Covid cases continues to climb the charts, Eric Nolan Grant doesn’t see the O’Jay’s back on tour, perhaps until mid-2021 or later.
Monday through Wednesday, Eric Nolan Grant host his own radio show on WOVU 95.9 FM in Cleveland, were he plays a variety of new and old R&B hits.
"This is my sanctuary. Playing music and loving it is natural for me. I love it, and I thank Delvis Valentine and Jae “The Gospel Kidd” for making it happen.
All we can do is pray and wait for this pass. But we must not rush the process and left the medical professionals, and scientist do their job," said Eric Nolan Grant.
