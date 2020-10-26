Five vehicles stolen in Twinsburg as car break-ins, thefts continue in Northeast Ohio

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Five vehicles were stolen and seven were broken into in Twinsburg recently, Twinsburg Police Sergeant Brian Donato said.
The incidents all took place between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday night into early Friday morning and Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
Three of the vehicles that were stolen were recovered in nearby towns; two vehicles still have not been found, Sgt. Donato said.
Sgt. Donato said he believes the thefts and break-ins are connected to other similar incidents in Cleveland suburbs.
Bay Village, Beachwood, Brunswick, Medina, North Olmsted, Rocky River, Westlake and Willoughby have experienced multiple car break-ins and thefts in recent months.
In most cases, cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.
Earlier this month, detectives told 19 News at least four people in a crime ring were connected to the thefts.
Sgt. Donato said police don’t have any suspects in connection with the recent incidents in Twinsburg, but that the recovered vehicles were processed for biological evidence.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.