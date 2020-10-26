Man shot in Mount Pleasant neighborhood dies at hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man died after he was shot on Oct. 22 while sitting outside the JT Wireless store on Union Avenue in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, according to a Cleveland police news release.
The victim was Michael J. Mobley, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office.
Mobley and his girlfriend were sitting in a car outside 11725 Union Ave. around 11 p.m. when another vehicle drove drove by, according to Cleveland police.
Occupants in that vehicle fired on Mobley’s car, striking him multiple times.
Mobley’s girlfriend was not injured.
Mobley was taken by a private vehicle to University Hospitals where he died.
No arrests have been made.
The police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 216-623-5464.
Anonymous information can be provided by calling 216-25-CRIME.
