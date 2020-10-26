Metro PCS store in Akron robbed at gunpoint, police say

Metro PCS store in Akron robbed at gunpoint, police say
Metro PCS store in Akron robbed at gunpoint, police say (Source: Akron police)
By Steph Krane | October 26, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT - Updated October 26 at 10:29 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for a man who walked into a MetroPCS store, pulled out a gun, and demanded all the money in the cash register.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday at the MetroPCS store on Brittain Road.

A store clerk told police the man left the store with money and cell phones.

Police say the suspect is between 25-35 years old and just under six feet tall.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.