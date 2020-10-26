Metro PCS store in Akron robbed at gunpoint, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for a man who walked into a MetroPCS store, pulled out a gun, and demanded all the money in the cash register.
The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday at the MetroPCS store on Brittain Road.
A store clerk told police the man left the store with money and cell phones.
Police say the suspect is between 25-35 years old and just under six feet tall.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
