Murder victim found shot, wrapped in blanket on Cleveland loading dock

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man is in custody for the murder of a man found wrapped in a blanket on a loading dock.
Cleveland police said workers at Custom Chrome and Polishing in the 9000 block of Elk Avenue found Cameron Davis’s body when they arrived at work around noon on Oct. 23.
Police said Davis had been shot multiple times before being wrapped in the blanket.
The suspect was arrested a short time afterwards in the 700 block of E. 93rd Street.
Police said several other people were also interviewed on E. 93rd Street.
No charges have been filed at this time.
