11 new deaths, an additional 2,116 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 5,217 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 200,231 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Monday.
An additional 11,493 cases and 310 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 18,235 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 3,751 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
