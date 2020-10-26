No new deaths, but child among 49 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there were no new reported deaths in the city, which keeps the total cumulative deaths at 148 citywide.
The City of Cleveland has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 3.
However, there are 49 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 6,181 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 5-years-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were 11 new deaths and an additional 2,116 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours.
As of Monday, there have been 188,738 confirmed cases and 4,874 fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 8.67 million confirmed cases and 225,495 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.