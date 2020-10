CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gloomy day ahead with widespread cloud cover. A weak disturbance is producing areas of light rain and drizzle. It will be just drizzle this afternoon and tonight. Temperatures will not warm much. Only around 50 degrees for a high this afternoon. The wind will be relatively light. More cloud cover and areas of drizzle in play tonight. We will fall to the lower 40s by early tomorrow morning.