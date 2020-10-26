Ohio attorney general discusses results of statewide human trafficking crackdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is set to discuss the results of a statewide anti-human tracking operation that was conducted in the last week.
A 10 a.m. virtual press conference with Yost, as well as representatives from the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, U.S. Marshals Service, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, and more is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday.
The human trafficking crackdown was conducted in collaboration with federal, Ohio state, and local law enforcement agencies.
This story will be updated.
