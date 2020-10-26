Ohio State Fire Marshal: $5,000 reward for information on Canton Township house arson

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips regarding the home that was intentionally set on fire in Canton Township in Stark County.
The Fire Marshal said the blaze happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Oct. 19 at 3405 Lincoln Street East.
The homeowner told the Stark County Sheriff’s Office that the house was broken into the day before, but investigators have not yet to determine if the incident was related to the fire, according to the Fire Marshal.
The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who set the house on fire.
Call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 1-800-589-2728 with information.
