2 overnight traffic stops lead to Wickliffe Police seizing gun, marijuana, and ecstacy pills

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two overnight traffic stops Wickliffe Police conducted on Oct. 15 and 16 led to officers seizing one gun, marijuana, and multiple baggies of ecstasy.
Around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers were sent to check on an erratic driver in the area of Bishop Road and I-90, according to the report.
When the officer got to the driver in a nearby parking lot, they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the car, police said.
Police said further investigation led to the officer finding marijuana, a baggie of suspected ecstasy pills, and a loaded Taurus .22 caliber handgun that was wedged between the driver’s seat and center console.
According to police, the 32-year-old Cleveland man was barred from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony drug conviction.
Wickliffe Police arrested and charged him for improper transport of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and drugs.
He was held for court at the Wickliffe Jail and his car was towed, according to police.
The Wickliffe Police Department shared the following photos of this traffic stop:
About four hours later around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 16, an officer stopped a car on Euclid Avenue for driving without headlights on, according to the report.
Police said the officer’s investigation led him to find a baggie filled with approximately 25 ecstasy tablets.
The 32-year-old Wickliffe woman driving the car was arrested on felony drug charges, processed at the Wickliffe Jail, and released on bond, according to the report.
